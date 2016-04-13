‘I Will Drop My Single Without Your Knowledge’- Kiss Daniel Warns G-Worldwide
On Tuesday, Woju cronner Kiss Daniel in a tweet insinuated a rift between him and his record label GWorldwide.
In the tweet he stated that he would likely drop his next track without informing the label.
His outburst is linked to him not releasing any single since his debut album early last year. And restrictions to releasing videos to songs off the album.
Read his tweet below
Drop that new Kiss Daniel Jam without warning GWW Done resting
#Tremomode
