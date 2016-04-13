Home | News | General | SAD! Man Passes Away Hours After Announcing His Wife’s Death On Social Media (PHOTO)
SAD! Man Passes Away Hours After Announcing His Wife’s Death On Social Media (PHOTO)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
This is very sad! A man identified as Tahir Tijjani Bolori died just hours after announcing his wife’s death on Monday, April 10. The man from Maiduguri, Borno state -posted a sad news about his wife’s death on Facebook not knowing that their funeral would both take place on the same day. May his soul rest in peace… 

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
