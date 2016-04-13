Home | News | General | Singer Davido Get Styled By SwankJerry For Pepsi Campaign Shoot – Photos
SAD! Man Passes Away Hours After Announcing His Wife’s Death On Social Media (PHOTO)
President Buhari’s Message On The Third Anniversary Of Chibok Girls Will Make You Cry

Singer Davido Get Styled By SwankJerry For Pepsi Campaign Shoot – Photos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Davido got revamped by style influencer and stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky’s signatures. He was being styled for his Pepsi campaign shoot. Davido is all shades of cuteness in this new photos. The Celebrity stylist Swankyjerry shared the photos on IG.

More photos:

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 115