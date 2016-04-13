Singer Davido Get Styled By SwankJerry For Pepsi Campaign Shoot – Photos
Davido got revamped by style influencer and stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky’s signatures. He was being styled for his Pepsi campaign shoot. Davido is all shades of cuteness in this new photos. The Celebrity stylist Swankyjerry shared the photos on IG.
More photos:
