Pete Edochie Steps Out In Style For The Flagging Off Of Anambra Cargo Airport (Pics)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  6 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Pete Edochie was pictured At flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport

Pictures – Nollywood Legend, Chief Pete Edochie, arriving in style, during the flagging off of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport by the All Round Hard Worker, Dr. Willie M Obiano, at Umuahia…. 
Photos source Vivian gist 

