We Should Cut Down Excess Nudity In Our Music Videos – Limpopo Crooner, Kcee
Five Star Music‘s artiste Kcee has in a recent chat with Hip TV spoke on the need to reduce the excessive use of nudity in music videos. He said kids nowadays are exposed to media and nudity scenes in video could morally corrupt them.
