TOO BAD! Clergyman, Wife And Son Die In Fatal Accident Along Lokoja Express Way (Photos)

A fatal accident that occured along the Lokoja expressway yesterday has claimed the lives of a clergyman with a Celestial church in Sapele. Prophet Victor Onodua, his wife Grace Onodua and son, Solomon Onodua all died on the spot. May their souls rest in peace Amen. More photos after the cut..

