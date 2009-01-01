Home | News | General | Ebonyi demotes 3 officials, 5 principals to class teachers
Ebonyi demotes 3 officials, 5 principals to class teachers



Three officials of the Ministry of Education in Ebonyi State have been sanctioned for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the 2016 Senior Schools Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Five headteachers were demoted to classroom teachers.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Ekeh made the disclosure to newsmen on Friday.

“The sanction followed the report of the examination body, which indicted 20 schools and some officials of complicity,” he said.

According to Ekeh, five headteachers have been demoted while 25 teachers and supervisors will be paid half salaries for three months.

He noted that 15 private schools indicted in the report will not participate in SSCE for one year and they will pay a fine of N100,000 to serve as a deterrent to others.

