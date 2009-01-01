Tyronne Ebuehi pleased to work with Chelsea players in Nigeria camp

ADO Den Haag star Tyronne Ebuehi has disclosed that Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo, who is on-loan at Turkish side Alanyaspor, helped him settle into his first camp with the Nigeria.

The 21-year-old defender Ebuehi, who was born in Netherlands, was called up ahead of Nigeria's international friendly with Senegal in England last month.

"I will not forget," Ebuehi told De Posthoorn in an interview.

Ebuehi also stated that Gent defender William Troost-Ekong helped him during the Super Eagles camp which was held in England's capital city, London.

"William Troost-Ekong, who also has a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, took me and showed me around," he added.

''Kenneth Omeruo also came right to me. Nigeria have players from Manchester City and Arsenal and that is a difference in operation speed with what I'm used to.''

Ebuehi was an unused substitute as the Super Eagles played to a 1-1 stalemate with the Lions of Teranga at the Hive Stadium in London.

The defender has made 25 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie for Den Haag this season - netting once against Go Ahead Eagles last August.