Lagos Airport workers ripped our bags, stole belongings – Passengers

Travellers returning to Lagos via the Muritala Mohammed Airport were irked on Thursday after discovering that their bags were ripped and their belongings stolen.An Instagram user, Poizeinsider, who posted a video of the angry travellers estimated the number of luggage affected to be about 100, saying among the items stolen were shoes and laptops.

“All of our bags are ripped open. They broke padlocks open,” the Instagram user said as caption to the video.

See the video below.

