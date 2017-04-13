Lagos Airport workers ripped our bags, stole belongings – Passengers
An Instagram user, Poizeinsider, who posted a video of the angry travellers estimated the number of luggage affected to be about 100, saying among the items stolen were shoes and laptops.
“All of our bags are ripped open. They broke padlocks open,” the Instagram user said as caption to the video.
