Lagos State schools to resume on Tuesday

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, who oversees the Ministry of Education.

Private and public schools in Lagos State are expected to resume academic activities on Tuesday, the Lagos State Deputy-Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has said.

Adebule disclosed this while wishing parents and pupils a happy Easter celebrations in a statement issued by the State Ministry of Education on Friday.

The statement quoted Adebule as saying that the adoption of a uniform calendar allows for proper planning and ensuring that pupils attend school for the number of days required in a term.

It added that the term would end on July 14.

