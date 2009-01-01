Lagos State schools to resume on Tuesday
Private and public schools in Lagos State are expected to resume academic activities on Tuesday, the Lagos State Deputy-Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has said.
Adebule disclosed this while wishing parents and pupils a happy Easter celebrations in a statement issued by the State Ministry of Education on Friday.
The statement quoted Adebule as saying that the adoption of a uniform calendar allows for proper planning and ensuring that pupils attend school for the number of days required in a term.
It added that the term would end on July 14.
