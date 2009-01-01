Are Singers Tekno and Lola Rae dating?
Rave of the moment, Tekno definitely wants to get his fans talking, Its like he wants his fans and others to know that Lola Rae is in a romantic relationship with him. He's been flaunting cute photos of both of them on social media and last night, they were both spotted locking lips in a night club.
Picture of them kissing:
Watch the video below:
