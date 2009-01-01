Home | News | General | Tribunal affirms Obaseki as elected Governor of Edo State
Tribunal affirms Obaseki as elected Governor of Edo State



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 31 minutes ago
The Edo State governorship tribunal has affirmed Godwin Obaseki as the elected governor of Edo State.

The tribunal held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Ize Iyamu failed to prove their case.

More details soon...

