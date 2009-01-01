Obuah, Jonathan’s former CSO, dies of heart attack
A source disclosed this to newsmen late Thursday, saying he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering “massive heart attack”.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Obuah two months after his principal left power in May 2015.
He was detained at the headquarters of the agency.
To protest his detention, Obuah embarked on hunger strike. The secret police released him after his lawyer raised the alarm over his health condition.
He later fell ill.
Obuah was accused of benefiting from an oil bunkering deal, an allegation he denied but the panel which investigated him was dissatisfied with his explanation and recommended his dismissal from the DSS.
He was later dismissed from service.
