Home | News | General | Fayose is the Main Problem of PDP - Ali Modu Sheriff

Embattled National Chairman of the PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, has stated that Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose is the main problem of the party.

He said this during a working visit to Cross River state on Wednesday evening.



Among the 12 PDP governors, Fayose was working seriously at ensuring that the party remained in fragments, he said.

He also described the Ekiti State governor as a “loner” whom he accused of acting a script of his benefactor to wreck PDP.

ThisDay

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General