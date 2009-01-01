Home | News | General | Efe Gets Return Ticket To His Dream Destination, Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (WATCH)
Efe Gets Return Ticket To His Dream Destination, Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (WATCH)
- 13 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
On the final day of Big Brother Naija, Efe was asked by Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil, that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out Based on Logistics.
1st Runner Up, Bisola also got a deserved $1000 from Travel Beta.search feed search feed
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155