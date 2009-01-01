Home | News | General | Efe Gets Return Ticket To His Dream Destination, Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (WATCH)
Fayose is the Main Problem of PDP - Ali Modu Sheriff
Efe, Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise, Marvis To Be Celebrated At Rumours VI (WATCH)

Efe Gets Return Ticket To His Dream Destination, Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 13 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba will be travelling to his dream destination, Brazil courtesy of Travel Beta, the official travel partner of the recently concluded reality show.

On the final day of Big Brother Naija, Efe was asked by Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil, that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out Based on Logistics.

1st Runner Up, Bisola also got a deserved $1000 from Travel Beta.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155