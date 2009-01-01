Home | News | General | Efe Gets Return Ticket To His Dream Destination, Brazil As Bisola Gets $1000 (WATCH)

[embedded content] Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe Ejeba will be travelling to his dream destination, Brazil courtesy of Travel Beta, the official travel partner of the recently concluded reality show.

On the final day of Big Brother Naija, Efe was asked by Ebuka which country he had long dreamed of visiting, Efe said Brazil, that he and his brother had planned visiting Brazil in 2014 for World Cup but missed out Based on Logistics.

1st Runner Up, Bisola also got a deserved $1000 from Travel Beta.

