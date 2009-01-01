Home | News | General | Efe, Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise, Marvis To Be Celebrated At Rumours VI (WATCH)
Efe, Bisola, Tboss, Debie-Rise, Marvis To Be Celebrated At Rumours VI (WATCH)



Big Brother Naija latest stars and the winner Efe will be hosted tonight at famous celebrity lounge - Rumours VI following their return to Nigeria after TV reality escapade in South Africa. The much anticipated celebration is attracting personalities and Showbiz lovers including the fans of the ex- housemates.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
