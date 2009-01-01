Home | News | General | Nigeria Heading Towards Anarchy Under Buhari - Ahmed Makarfi

Nigeria is fast heading towards dictatorship and anarchy under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, PDP factional chairman Ahmed Makarfi has stated.

In a statement released on Thursday by the spokesman of the Makarfi camp, Prince Dayo Adyeye, Makarfi complained that prominent Nigerians who were officers of the last administration are being arrested and detained indefinitely without trial.

“For instance, the former Governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam was arrested by men of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and has been in detention for over two months now without trial.

He listed the trials of the former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida and ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki also as evidence of Buhari's persecution of past government officials.

He noted that it is clear in the Constitution of Nigeria that no security agency has the right or power to detain suspects more than 48 hours without trial.

“Ironically, while former leaders and members of the PDP are being arrested indiscriminately and detained without trial, other former office holders of the ruling APC who have been accused of various corrupt practices are yet to be arrested. Instead, they are compensated with juicy ministerial appointments -double standards.

“We are in a constitutional democracy and as such, the present APC administration must lead by example and obey court orders. It is on record that most of these suspects have been granted bail by the courts of the land and the ECOWAS Court in the case of Col. Sambo Dasuki .This is sheer lawlessness!

“We wish to further assure the public that the PDP is not against the anti-corruption fight. Our stand is that the present APC government must follow due process in dealing with issues of corruption as the PDP did during its governments without violating human rights of citizens, especially those suspects that may later be found innocent by the law court”.

He then called on Buhari to stop the arrests forthwith, as "all actions that tend to heat up the system and push citizens into taking extreme measures in self defence.

“The economic hardship brought upon Nigerians by APC misrule is bad enough, abridging the people’s rights on top of that is like adding salt to injury”, the statement added

