See glimpses of what Onitsha looks like years after the Biafra war
- 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
There are very few cities in Nigeria that can be called economic hubs, and if there is any asides Lagos which can truly boast of its commerce, industry and education, then it is none other than Onitsha.
It has been 47-years after the civil war that had devastating effects on the economy, especially as regards growth within the Southeastern region.
Onitsha is the major economic hub within the southeast
Onitsha slowly grew to become an important trading port for the Royal Niger Company in the mid-1850s
A major growth was experienced in Onitsha, following the abolition of slavery and with the development of the steam engine when Europeans were able to move into the hinterland
