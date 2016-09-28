Home | News | General | Breaking: Jubilation As Tribunal Upholds Edo State Governor's Election

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has been declared the winner of the state's governorship election by an election petitions tribunal sitting in Benin on Friday, April 14.

The elections tribunal affirmed the victory of Obaseki as the winner of the gubernatorial elections held on September 28, 2016.

Justice Ahmed Badamosi dismissed the petition of the People's Democratic Party (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu challenging the victory of APC's Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a previous report by onlinenigeria.com, the Ize-Iyamu camp challenged the declaration of Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the September 28, 2016 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal began hearing the case on January 7, 2017 and ended hearing on April 3, 2017 after final addresses by the counsels.

Several witnesses came before the tribunal and provided as exhibits the voters’ register in 16 local government areas of the state as well as the Forms EC8A, Form EC8B and EC8C, being results sheets for all the polling units, wards and local government areas of the state.

