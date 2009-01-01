Home | News | General | Who are Pete Edochie’s wife and children?

What do you know about Pete Edochie’s wife and children? Who are they? You can learn more about this issue right here and pass it on to your friends.

Pete Edochie has been on the stage for so long, that no wonder fans are so curious about his personal life. They want to know everything about his family life, who his wife is and how many children they have.

However, when an actor keeps his personal life to himself, the fans desperately willing to know some interesting details come up with nasty rumours. This is how Pete Edochie’s name was connected with the name of another actress, when his fans stated that she was his wife.

In this article, we will debunk the lies and focus on the real details of who Pete Edochie’s wife and children are. So, if you are his big fan, then read on. You will be surprised.

Pete Edochie

This seventy-year-old man is a famous actor who still draws attention of numerous fans. He actually has enriched the days of Nigerian cinematography with his enormous talent. He started his acting career when he was only twenty years old.

He began as an assistant and grew fast to the position of the Director of the filming stage. His filmography is truly overwhelming, and he appears in several films every year.

Among other latest news from his life we know that was kidnapped eight years ago but was released soon after that. He did not suffer any harm only the moral stress. However, even after that he still remains on stage.

As he was paid for playing different roles in the movies much, Nigerian authorities banned him and other eight actors from filming for the high rates they had set for their performance. However, after a year of being banned from the stage, he got back on track. Now he remains the prominent actor of the Nigerian cinematography.

Pete Edochie's family

We do not know exactly when he's got married, but we do know that he has been married for almost fifty years now. He has six children and seems to be extremely happy with what he has in his family life. He is now not only a father but also a grandfather of several amazing grandchildren.

Pete Edochie’s wife

A wife of this man is called Josephine Edochie. She is still his lovely sweetheart. Once, when he was asked whether he wanted to have another woman since it had been such a long-lasting marriage that he might have considered start looking for someone else out there. He answered that he did not want anyone else whatsoever.

His words were as follows: “I married early and had remained married since then. Why am I looking for a second wife? I married a woman who gave me six children, what could I possibly be looking for in another woman that I didn’t get from this woman? There is no reason for it”.

Recently someone spread the rumours that Pete Edochie’s wife’s name was Rita Edochie. She is another Nollywood actress, quite famous in her own circles. The thing is that his real wife rarely shows up on the screen, so the fans have figured that this woman who carries the same last name is indeed Pete Edochie’s wife.

However, after the journalists contacted her for more details, she stated that she was married to Pete’s younger brother. And since they all come from an Igbo tradition, she can be called his wife too, as the tradition states that if anything happens to his younger brother, Pete will have to take care of his family. But in reality, she is married to a different man. Here is what she exactly said about this rumour:

“Of course, he is still my husband, according to Igbo tradition. Since he is an elder in my husband's family, he is still my husband. But he is not the one doing the job.”

Pete Edochie’s children

From the information above, you have probably figured it out that he has six children. Some of them chose another, not acting professions, while two sons of Pete Edochie decided to follow father’s footsteps and joined show business.

Their names are Linc and Yul Edochie. They are both in Nollywood.

Linc is not only an actor but also a writer, director, master of ceremony, artist, husband and father. Due to his Twitter profile (which as we can say he does not use a lot) we can state that he is a believer. And no wonder: his father is a Catholic Christian, like his whole family. However, he seems to be more open to the protestant teaching.

Meanwhile, another Pete Edochie’s son, Yul Edochie, is a famous actor. He is married and has three children. His first film he appeared in was “The Exquires.” He worked together with celebrities like Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa in it.

Today he is not only an actor, but he also runs his own academy called Yul Edochie Academy. According to the trusted sources, he started it after he saw “decline in quality and professionalism of upcoming Nigerian actors and actresses.

The academy, as stated by him, is supposed to train the next generation of Nollywood actors and actresses. A duty which he intends to do personally. The college gives talented people the opportunity to be introduced to the Nigerian Film Industry".

Yul Edochie has won three awards including Pamsaa Awards for the Best Actor, City People Entertainment Awards as the Best Actor of the Year (in English), and the City People Entertainment Awards for the Best New Actor of the Year (in English) in 2009 only after four years at Nollywood.

Now, as you know everything about Pete Edochie’s family (except for his daughters as we do not have access to that private part of his life), you can follow him on the social networks as well as watch movies with him. You will be delighted to see him playing, so do not miss such a chance.

[embedded content]

