What are the disadvantages of zobo drink?

Do you know what disadvantages of zobo drink are there? Learn more about the side effects of this drink from the article and learn how to get the best out of it.

What is zobo drink?

If the phrase “zobo drink” does not make any sense to you, then you probably know this drink as Hibiscus tea, sour tea, or karkade.

Given its numerous health benefits, people from all over the world enjoy this drink occasionally. So, let’s find out why it is good for your health first.

Side effects of zobo drink

It reduces the number of oestrogen in your body

This is only the issue for women who have the issue with the menstrual cycle. When you drink hibiscus on a regular basis, it can slow down the process of oestrogen production.

So, if you already have problems with this in your life, then consider staying away from karkade for a while. Besides, you should also remember that women taking birth control pills should stay away from the tea too, because of its specific properties.

Thus, if you have such problem, then opt for some other tea instead of this one and eliminate it from your daily diet at all.

It affects the blood pressure

People suffering from low blood pressure should also stay away from drinking this tea. It is very helpful in case you have hypertension syndrome, as it can easily bring the blood pressure on significant levels. But in case you have low blood pressure, then karkade is not an option for you.

It will make it even lower, and as a result of working together with pills you are taking to prevent this health issues, you can feel even worse. Therefore, watch out and make sure you know this before you consider having sour tea on a daily basis.

It might cause hallucinogenic signs

You might feel light-headed after drinking the zobo drink. The thing is that all the properties combined in it can lead to intoxication. So, if you work as a driver or drive a lot, then having hibiscus tea is not the best idea. Some people even reported getting hallucinogenic signs after drinking it on a regular basis. So, be careful as it can cause serious troubles.

It prevents pregnancy

Some women reported that this kind of drink hadn't let them get pregnant. It is scientifically proven, but since we know that it can be harmful to your oestrogen levels, it can apparently prevent women getting pregnant.

So, if you are willing to conceive a child, then eliminate karkade from your daily ration. It can not only prevent the pregnancy but (who knows?) might even affect the fetus if you do get pregnant.

It might make you less productive

Given how this tea works in your body, it makes your body slow down a little. And as a result, you do less work in the same amount of time you used too. So, hibiscus tea is great if you need to give your body some rest. But in case you want to stay productive, then you should probably substitute it with some other drink.

It stimulates the menstrual flow

Health benefits of zobo drink

It helps cure hypertension syndrome.

It is packed with Vitamin C.

It prevents early ageing.

It helps your liver function properly.

It has a number of antibacterial properties.

It helps to reduce body temperature (so it can be helpful during hot seasons).

It helps lessen the pain during the menstrual period.

It can reduce body weight.

Finally, it can even treat depression in early stages.

However, it is important to remember that even though it can be helpful in various ways, there are certain disadvantages of karkade one should know about and be careful with.

The scholars say that the properties of hibiscus work in such a way that they stimulate the menstrual cycle. Therefore, if some women have troubles having their period timely, then zobo drink is what they need to fix the problem. However, in other cases, they should stay away from it, as it can prevent the pregnancy and stimulate it at the wrong time. So, be careful with it too.

For some reason, the scholars did no explore the side effects of zobo drink too much. This is all we could find for you. However, these facts may be enough.

Now, as you realise what to expect, you might change your attitude to zobo drink and either drink it more frequently or cut it out of your daily ration it is absolutely up to you! But bear all these factors in mind when considering zobo drink on a daily basis. That's all for today. Watch the video from the article to learn more about this drink and stay healthy!

