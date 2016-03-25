Home | News | General | Good Friday: 11 facts Christians need to know about the day Jesus died

Good Friday is the day when Christians the world over commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, or Black Friday and comes the Friday before Easter. The date of Easter is always the first Sunday after the full moon following a spring equinox. This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 16.

Below are some historical facts about Good Friday:

1. On Good Friday 1930 the BBC reported that there was no news so instead, they played piano music.

2. During the Great Fire of New Orleans in 1788, priests refused to allow church bells to be rung as fire alarms because it was Good Friday. As a result, 856 buildings burned in the inferno.

3. Many parts of Germany ban dancing on Good Friday. The strictest bans start at 4 a.m. on Thursday and run through Saturday.

Actor James Burke-Dunsmore carries the crucifix whilst playing Jesus during The Wintershall’s The Passion of Jesus in front of crowds on Good Friday at Trafalgar Square on March 25, 2016

4. In 1592 “the London Clerk of Markets issued a decree forbidding the sale of hot cross buns and other spiced bread, except at burials, on Good Friday, or at Christmas. The punishment for transgressing the decree was forfeiture of all the forbidden product to the poor."

5. The Saturday after Good Friday and before Easter Sunday is called Holy Saturday.

6. Ireland bans alcohol sales on Good Friday.

7. Radio & TV stations in NZ aren’t allowed to play any commercial content at all on Good Friday, Easter Sunday & Christmas Day or they get fined.

8. On Good Friday almost 500 years ago, Scots fought in a battle on Swedish soil in which their country was not involved.

9. There is a superstition on Good Friday that if you wash your clothes the head of the household could die.

10. No-one’s entirely sure where the name “Good Friday” actually came from.

11. In 1935 the Germans published a new calendar, removing names of saints’ days and Good Friday was named in memory of the 4500 Saxons who were murdered by Charlemagne the Butcher.

