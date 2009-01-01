Home | News | General | Owner of Ikoyi apartment where EFCC uncovered $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m revealed

- Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azu has allegedly been named as owner of Ikoyi apartment where EFCC uncovered huge cash

- The anti-graft agency said preliminary investigation showed it was proceed of corruption

- The operation was as a result of the whistle-blower initiative of the federal government

A former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azu, has allegedly been named as occupant of the Ikoyi apartment where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered hidden cash although he had denied this.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a sting operation by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday, April 12 in a residential building in the 7th Floor of a four - bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located at 16, Osborne road Ikoyi led to the recovery of huge cash in different currencies.

Bankers were brought in with their counting machines and the total amount was put at $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m.

The Ikoyi apartment where the money was recovered

According to Sahara Reporters, an EFCC source said the house was owned by Mu’azu who is the former governor of Bauchi state.

Sources close to the PDP chieftain also confirmed that he owned the building as other occupants include former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, a former Managing Director at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Godwin Obla, a senior lawyer and former prosecutor to EFCC.

The apartment is allegedly owned by Adamu Mu'azu, former PDP chairman

It will be recalled that Obla was recently arrested and charged in connection with irregular payments to Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumugobia who is one of the judges also arrested in the ongoing corruption scandal in the judicial sector.

Ogbue was one of the top EFCC official sacked on Tuesday, April 11 over crude oil sale scandal.

According to the EFCC, "the operation followed a whistle blower's confidential alert received by the Commission's Lagos office this morning regarding some noticed suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building. According to the source, the movers of the bags, make believe that they bring in bags of clothes.

"Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that some woman usually appeared on different occassion with Ghana Must Go bags. " She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn't quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise", the source said.

Bankers were brought it to assist with counting the monies

"On getting to the building, operatives met the entrance door locked. Inquiries from the guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. In compliance with the magisterial order contained in the warrant, the EFCC used minimum force to gain entrance into the apartment.

"Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, was found to be warehousing three fire proof cabinets disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe. Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers."

Akin Oyegoke who identified himself as the "Media and ICT Personal Assistant" denied that Mu'azu owned or lived in the apartment.

“Mr Muazu does not own any house in Ikoyi except his house at Walter Carrington street, Victoria Island Lagos,” Oyegoke said.

