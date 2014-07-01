‘Whistle blowers are millionaires’

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigeria comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth on Friday in his instagram page, has said that whistleblowing is a professional, good and lucrative business in Nigeria. He said that ordinary whistle blowing has been turning people into millionaires in Nigeria.

According to him, “Who knew whistle blowing will be a lucrative business in Nigeria? ordinary whistle don de turn people to millionaires overnight. Not oil business anymore”.

Basketmouth

Recall that the federal government had promised to compensate whistle blowers who would led any of the anti corruption agencies to where looters kept the countries looted money.

It was reported on Monday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered N250 million from the popular Balogun Market in Lagos, which the owner of the cash could not be identified.

The discover of the huge cash according to a statement by the EFCC’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, followed a tip-off by a whistle blower, whose information forced operatives to swoop on the market.

However, newsmen reported on Wednesday, that EFCC uncovered again $38m, N23m and £27,000 in Ikoyi by yet another Whistle blower. What a huge sum of money.

