5 suspects arrested over kidnap of two foreigners in A-Ibom



BY: Chioma Onuegbu
Uyo – FIVE persons allegedly involved in the Kidnapping of two foreigner workers last Sunday in a hotel located in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state have been arrested by security operatives in the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the five kidnap suspects were arrested two days ago (Wednesday) in an Eket suburb by security agencies following a tip off from a concerned member of the public

A top state government official who disclosed this Friday to Vanguard from Eket during a telephone chat however revealed that members of the kidnap syndicate still holding the expatriates hostage have not been arrested yet.

