6 fascinating events to attend this Easter holidays in Lagos

Lagos is bubbling because it is Easter. You will not only go to work, there are also a handful of fascinating events happening during the long Easter holiday. You don’t need to worry about which event to attend as Jumia travel, the leading online travel agency gathers some of the events for you. As you go to this event, don’t forget to book your favourite Lagos hotel as some of them may run into the night.

Fela! The Broadway Musical In Concert

This is one of the many entertainment shows lined up to celebrate Lagos at 50. The concert is to celebrate late Fela Kuti, the founder and pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre. The musical will reenact Fela’s life and music live on stage. It will feature the original cast members of the Broadway musical FELA. It will be held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites. The show starts at 8 pm and runs from 13th through to the 15th. Admission is 5,000 and regular ticket cost 15,000.

Ay Live 2017

This is arguably the most popular event during Easter. Ay Live has become a comedy show that many anticipated. It is organised by well-known comedian Ayo Makun and you are assured of experiencing hilarious jokes and songs from your favourite comedians and artists. The show is at 7pm at Eko Hotel & Suites. Regular ticket is 6,000 and VIP ticket is 25,000.

Wakaa The Musical (London Edition)

Wakaa The Musical is an exciting play about the successes, failures and experiences of 6 young graduates from a different background. Want to know more? Attend the the musical at Terra Kulture Arena on Sunday, 16th April. You can either attend the 3 pm or 7 pm show. Regular 5,000 and VIP 25,000.

Easter Monday Beach Fiesta

If you have been dreaming of going to Inagbe resort, this is perhaps the best time. Inagbe Resort and Bevents are inviting you to a one-day getaway at the resort on 17th April. It will feature ferry and horse rides, tennis, video games, jungle tour, volleyball and much more. The event start at 11 am and the last ferry to take you to the resort leaves at 12 noon. You have to buy food at the venue. Ticket cost 25,000 and 45,000 for couple.

Isale Eko (Stage Play)

If you love stage plays, then Isale Eko is a must watch for you. Its plot revolves around Lagos’s historical past and it will be staged at the Agip Hall of Muson Centre. It will run on the 14th and 15th (1 pm, 3 pm and 6pm on each day). This is another event staged to celebrate Lagos @50. Regular is 5,000 and VIP is 25,000.

Silverbird Easter Funfair

The Silverbird Easter Funfair runs through the Easter period at the Silverbird Galleria on the Island. It will feature music, Easter egg hunt, exhibition, fashion & arts. Time is 10 am to 7 pm and it is free!

