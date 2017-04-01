Home | News | General | Efe clears Un-followed instagram friends, says my enemies un-followed you not me

By Nwafor Sunday

The winner of Big Brother BBNaija 2017, Efe Ejeba, Friday, on Facebook apologized to those whom he allegedly un-followed in his Instagram. The Deltan boy reported that different people were handling his account as he went to contest for the BBNaija 2017.

According to him, ” Who am I to use my hand to un-follow people who placed me to where I am today,

” As I went for the contest different people were handling my account, please don’t think or believe that. “I cant do it, it was you people that placed me in this position and I am grateful for that. ” God has blessed me truly, but I cant form for you guys that made it happened, who am I, please don’t be angry. ” I am Efe, I have not changed, please don’t be angry, I will knell down for you, please do not be angry.

“It is the enemies that wants to breach our relationship, I am still who I am, please don’t be angry. ” Please Do not say I have disgraced you because it is the work of my enemies, God bless you very much.

“But for those who are doubting me as am talking dare me now am following you back. ” But if you have un-followed me please follow back I will follow you, thank you very much.” he said.

