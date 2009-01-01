Amaechi owns $43m, £27,800, N23m EFCC found in Lagos apartment – Fani-Kayode
- 2 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has said that sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday belong to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.
Fani-Kayode made this known on his twitter handle on Friday.
He went furher to say that the the statement by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) the said monies belong to them is fake
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles