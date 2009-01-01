Home | News | General | Amaechi owns $43m, £27,800, N23m EFCC found in Lagos apartment – Fani-Kayode
Efe clears Un-followed instagram friends, says my enemies un-followed you not me
Yari asssures sustainability of life saving interventions in Zamfara

Amaechi owns $43m, £27,800, N23m EFCC found in Lagos apartment – Fani-Kayode



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has said that sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday belong to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Fani-Kayode made this known on his twitter handle on Friday.

He went furher to say that the the statement by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) the said monies belong to them is fake

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157