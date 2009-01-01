Home | News | General | Amaechi owns $43m, £27,800, N23m EFCC found in Lagos apartment – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has said that sums of $43million, £27,800 pounds and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday belong to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Fani-Kayode made this known on his twitter handle on Friday.

He went furher to say that the the statement by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) the said monies belong to them is fake

