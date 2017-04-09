Home | News | General | Easter: Be on alert, IGP tells AIGs, Command CPs

By: Kingsley Omonobi-

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of Zonal commands and Commissioners of Police nationwide to be alert throughout the Easter celebration to forestall any security threat from criminals that may want to disrupt the hitch-free celebrations.

Cross section of Parishioners during the procession to mark Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week to build up to Easter at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church, Garki, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 09/04/2017

The AIGs and Command CPs are to supervise and implement the robust security arrangements and massive deployment of Police personnel throughout the Country for crime prevention and control.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood said, “The deployment of the Police personnel for crime prevention and crowd control will cover places of worships, recreation centers, and venues of celebration, other public places and public and private facilities.

“Consistent surveillance, intelligence gathering and continuous raid of criminal hideouts, black spots, flash/vulnerable points are already on-going and will be sustained throughout the period” he said.

“Vehicular and foot patrols and adequate visibility policing will also be embarked upon to guarantee safety of lives and property throughout the period.

He said, “Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with the personnel of the Police High Way patrol teams, the Special Anti-robbery Squads and other Police Units deployed to prevent crime on the highways and major roads across the country, as they are under instructions to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travelers and other road users throughout the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force is therefore assuring all Nigerians of its renewed commitment to ensure adequate safety of lives and property during this period and beyond”, Moshood added.

“The IGP while wishing all Christians across the country a happy Easter celebration, enjoins them to extol the virtues of Jesus Christ by propagating peace, demonstrating love with their fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclination.”

