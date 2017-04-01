Home | News | General | 11th Toyota Dream Car Contest: Nigerian kids challenge Toyota to produce their dream car

By Theodore Opara

TALENTED Nigerian kids who took part in the 2017 Toyota Dream Car Art contest have challenged Toyota Motor Corporation to translate their drawing to reality by producing their dream car of the future.

About 1122 kids from the ages of eight to fifteen took part in the Toyota organised contest held in three geographical locations in the country, including Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos.

Winners from the three centres were hosted at Toyota Corporate Headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, during which they gave presentation of their drawings. which explained the concept of their drawings.

They urged Toyota to manufacture their dream car in the future while expressing appreciation to Toyota Nigeria for the wonderful opportunity given to them to express their God’s given talents.

According to Toyota Nigeria Ltd, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Toyota Motor Corporation Japan to develop the innate artistic talent in children and to cultivate an enduring relationship with them. Toyota distributors and dealers alike globally have keyed into this initiative because of its acceptance and impact on children’s psyche the world over.

The 11th Dream Car Art Contest was held in Nigeria in February, in Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Lagos. Children came from different schools and states to share their concepts about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars in the contest. The contest comprises of age categories including: Under eight years’ old, eight to 11 years, and 12 to 15 years old

A total of 1122 children took part in the event with 297 children from Abuja, 266 from Port-Harcourt and 559 from Lagos. At the end of the contest, three winners emerged from each category from the different centers. Three national finalists from each category emerged after the rigorous assessment of entries from the three drawing centers. All the winning entries were judged based on the originality, creativity, environmental friendliness, safety and futuristic concept in their drawings.

The Nine winners were invited to the award of prize and certificate ceremony at Toyota Nigeria corporate headquarters, Lagos.

The winner’s parents, teachers and well-wishers were entertained and winners went home with Laptops, other corporate gifts and a certificate.

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, while addressing the participants, commended them for their performance and deisclosed that the winnr in last yuear’s contest will be sponsored to Toyota headquarters in Japan.

