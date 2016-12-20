Home | News | General | 2017 Budget: Senate Appropriations C’ttee in marathon meetings

As the Last Standing Committees Defend their Budgets

Report May be laid April 25, Passed 27th

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS Part of moves to pass the 2017 Appropriation Bill this month, members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations have in the last three days engaged in marathon meetings with the standing Committees rushing to defend their budget proposals of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. 2017 budget breakdown

It would be recalled that the Senate had on Tuesday adjourned plenary session till Tuesday, 25th April , 2017, but members of the Senator Danjuma Goje led Committee on Appropriations have been meeting and harmonizing the Senate Budget with that of the House of Representatives to enable the lawmakers come up a problem free budget.

As at Tuesday, only Committees on Defence and works were yet to defend their budgets before the Committee.

A member of the Committee told Vanguard that Works could not defend the day it was given to appear before the Committee because it needed to harmonise with the Works Committee in the House of Representatives.

According to the Source, Defence Committee could not defend on Tuesday because the members came late and met very few members of the Appropriations Committee hence, it was given another date.

To finalise the 2017 Budget, the Committee members met yesterday where they were said to have brainstormed on ensuring that the April deadline was achieved.

A source told Vanguard that with the level of work carried out by the Appropriations Committee, the report may be laid on the day the lawmakers will come back from the Easter celebration and that is 25th April, while there will be debate on it Wednesday, then pass it on Thursday, 27th April, 2017.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 14th December, 2016, presented the budget of N7.289 to the joint session of the National Assembly.

As part of moves for early passage of the 2017 budget, the Senate had after three days of robust debate on the general principles of the 2017 Appropriation Bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, January 26, suspended plenary for three weeks to enable the Committees carry out a holistic work on the budget.

Worried that the passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill would suffer a major setback by the National Assembly if serious action was not taken, the Senate had on March 28th read a riot act to all its Committees and ordered all its Committees that were yet to defend their budgets, to unfailing defend their budget proposals before the Senator Danjuma Goje led Committee on Appropriations.

Senate President Bukola Saraki who had penultimate week noted that twenty seven Committees were yet to defend their budgets, where he said, ” Chairmen of committees should kindly ensure that they submit their reports unfailingly by Thursday, to the appropriations Committee . This, I think is making the second or the third time for me of making this appeal.

“I think there are about 20 something committees left who have not done this. You are holding us, please ensure that Thursday latest, you submit your reports to appropriations.

“After Thursday, we will have no alternative, but to go by the executive submission and whatever work that is done by the appropriation. So, the chairmen, this is the last time that we are making this announcement. All chairmen of committees, unfailingly by Thursday, kindly ensure that your reports are submitted to the chairman of appropriation.

At the moment, the 8th Senate has sixty- nine of such Committees.

Also in the first week of March, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu had given Committees an ultimatum to appear before the Senate Committee on Appropriations to put finishing touches to the reports.

As at the time Ekweremadu spoke, forty- four Committees of the upper Chambers were yet to defend their budget proposals before the Committee on Appropriations.

The Committees according to Ekweremadu then were : Airforce; Army; Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; Capital Markets; Communications; Co-operation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD; Culture and Tourism; Defence; Downstream Petroleum sector and Ecology and Climate Change.

According to a Senate document obtained then by Vanguard, other Committees were Environment; Federal Capital Territory; Federal Roads Maintenance Agency; Finance; Foreign Affairs; Gas; Health; Housing; ICT and Cyber-Crimes; Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Information and National Orientation.

Also yet to defend their budget proposals then were Industries; Land Transport; National Identity and National Population; National Planning; National Security and Intelligence; Navy; Niger Delta; Police Affairs; Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy and Povert Alleviation and Social Welfare.

Other Committees were Public Accounts; Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases; Science and Technology; Sustainable Development, SDGs; Solid Minerals; Special Duties; Sports and Youth Development; States and Local Governments; Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND; Petroleum Resources, Upstream; Water Resources; Women Affairs and Works.

All these Committees have now defended their budgets before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

