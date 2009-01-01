Home | News | General | Again: Gunmen invade Benue market, kill 4

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Unknown armed men, yesterday, invaded Abaji Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing five persons and leaving scores with various degrees of injuries.

The attack is coming three weeks after armed men invaded the popular Zaki Biam International Yam Market, killing several persons, injuring many and razing many stalls, houses, leaving behind heaps of burnt yam tubers.

It also happened after the Special Forces from the Force Headquarters had been deployed to the axis to stem the wanton killings in the Benue North-East senatorial district.

Vanguard learned that the invaders had, a day before the latest attack, razed parts of the market and carted away valuables.

According to an eyewitness, “the attackers stormed the market when business activities were at their peak. They came at about 1p.m. in a Toyota Corolla car.

“Nobody expected what actually happened given the level of security in Sankera, but the fearless armed men drove straight into the centre of the market and started shooting sporadically.

“About two persons died on the spot and two others died while being conveyed to the hospital, with many others sustaining serious injuries.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, said only one person was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds.

Yamu explained that the home of Tor Abaji, the Paramount Ruler of the area, was attacked and set ablaze, adding that the incident was more of a reprisal attack.

He said normalcy had returned to the community, assuring that steps were being taken to apprehend the masterminds of the invasion.

