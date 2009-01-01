Home | News | General | Again: Gunmen invade Benue market, kill 4
Easter: Pray for Nigeria, Buhari, FCT minister pleads
VIDEO: “Music Is A Universal Language… I Want To Leave A Legacy” – Wizkid On Channel 4

Again: Gunmen invade Benue market, kill 4



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Unknown armed men, yesterday, invaded Abaji Market in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, killing five persons and leaving scores with various degrees of injuries.

The attack is coming three weeks after armed men invaded the popular Zaki Biam International Yam Market, killing several persons, injuring many and razing many stalls, houses, leaving behind heaps of burnt yam tubers.

It also happened after the Special Forces from the Force Headquarters had been deployed to the axis to stem the wanton killings in the Benue North-East senatorial district.

Vanguard learned that the invaders had, a day before the latest attack, razed parts of the market and carted away valuables.

According to an eyewitness, “the attackers stormed the market when business activities were at their peak. They came at about 1p.m. in a Toyota Corolla car.

“Nobody expected what actually happened given the level of security in Sankera, but the fearless armed men drove straight into the centre of the market and started shooting sporadically.

“About two persons died on the spot and two others died while being conveyed to the hospital, with many others sustaining serious injuries.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, who confirmed the attack, said only one person was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds.

Yamu explained that the home of Tor Abaji, the Paramount Ruler of the area, was attacked and set ablaze, adding that the incident was more of a reprisal attack.

He said normalcy had returned to the community, assuring that steps were being taken to apprehend the masterminds of the invasion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155