VIDEO: “Music Is A Universal Language… I Want To Leave A Legacy” – Wizkid On Channel 4

It’s a sound and a style that is changing western music. Afrobeats – the fusion of African and international pop music is helping secure some of West Africa’s brightest stars a global audience.
Afrobeats artist Wizkid talks about using the genre’s rise to the mainstream to change global perceptions of Africa.
