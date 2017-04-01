Home | News | General | VIDEO: “Music Is A Universal Language… I Want To Leave A Legacy” – Wizkid On Channel 4

It’s a sound and a style that is changing western music. Afrobeats – the fusion of African and international pop music is helping secure some of West Africa’s brightest stars a global audience.

Channel 4 News ✔ @Channel4News

Afrobeats artist Wizkid talks about using the genre’s rise to the mainstream to change global perceptions of Africa.

[embedded content]

