CONFIRMED : Leicester City Star, Ahmed Musa Divorces Wife, Jamila Over Irreconcilable Differences

Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila, according to SCORENigeria.

This followed a muchpublicised disagreement between husband and wife at their home in England this month. A top source told only SCORENigeria: “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife.

“He gave her Saki Uku (which in Hausa literally means a final divorce).

“She is already back home in Kano trying to get her life together again.”

As we had exclusively reported previously, Ahmed Musa has already done a wedding introduction with a lady he has fallen madly in love with.

Last month, he quit the Super Eagles training camp in London to formally get the ball rolling for his second marriage with this lucky lady.

She is based in Lagos and she is from Calabar, a competent source told SCORENigeria The website also reported that the football star had paid off his former wife by giving her one of his houses in Kano as well as a recent model Honda car.

It also reported that Jamila could have got a huge slice of Musa’s fortune, but she turned down that chance after several human rights lawyers approached her in England to give them the mandate to sue her husband on her behalf.

“She rejected all their approaches,” another source informed. It was reported that both Musa and Jamila lived on the same street in Kano before they started courting.

