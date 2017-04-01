Home | News | General | “Dark People Won’t Go Far In Life Unless They Bleach” – Instagram User Says

Nigerian social media user, @QueenMau1, who has been at the center of several controversies, is at it again, and this time, she’s talking about dark people who don’t want to bleach. According to her, dark people can’t make it unless they bleach.

Here’s what she wrote;

“If you were born black and still black at age 18, you will never go far in life. I was born black as in charcoal black but look at me today, I’m lighter than bob risky and successful. Be like me, be like Bob risky.”..

