Home | News | General | Efe Addresses Reports He Unfollowed People on Instagram

Based on logistics, Big Brother Naija winner Efe has addressed reports he unfollowed people on his official Instagram.

He wrote on the photo sharing app alongside a video, “ Only God know say I no go fit bite the fingers wey feed me. Only me one go start to handle my matter from today.#whoibe ”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General