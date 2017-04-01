Home | News | General | Efe Addresses Reports He Unfollowed People on Instagram
US Drops Largest Ever Non-Nuclear Bomb “The Mother Of All Bombs” In Afghanistan
Alicia Keys Bags Amnesty International Award

Efe Addresses Reports He Unfollowed People on Instagram



Based on logistics, Big Brother Naija winner Efe has addressed reports he unfollowed people on his official Instagram.

He wrote on the photo sharing app alongside a video, “ Only God know say I no go fit bite the fingers wey feed me. Only me one go start to handle my matter from today.#whoibe ”

