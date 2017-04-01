Home | News | General | ‘Proud To Be Your Daddy & Mummy All In One Fit” – Tonto Dikeh Hints Raising Her Son Alone

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram this evening to share a certificate (believed to be from her son’s school) that was presented to her in recognition of her contribution to the end of term events. She however threw some kind of shade at her estranged husband/Andre’s father, Olakunle Churchill. It read;

“#PROUDMOMENT #PROUDMAMA #PROUDPARENT

#PROUDTOBEYOURDADDYANDMUMMYALLINONEFIT #TBT”

