Home | News | General | SAD! Former President Jonathan’s Chief Security Officer Obuah Dies Of Heart Attack In Abuja

Godwin Obuah, former chief security officer to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead. According to TheCable, he died late Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, after suffering a massive heart attack.

Obuah was arrested and detained by The Department of State Services (DSS) two months after his principal left power.

To protest his detention, he embarked on hunger strike and fell ill. He was then released after his lawyer raised the alarm over his health condition.

While in service, he was accused of benefiting from an oil bunkering deal, an allegation he denied but the panel which investigated him was dissatisfied with his explanation and he was later dismissed from service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General