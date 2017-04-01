Home | News | General | Davido Pays Tribute To The Dead 18-Year-Old South African Progeria Sufferer

Nigerian Musician, Davido paid tribute to Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse, the 18-year old South African progeria sufferer has died.

Progeria is a rare genetic disorder which causes premature aging.

“It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of our first lady, Ontlametse Ntlami Phalatse. Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness but Ontlametse – as we know her – would want us to carry on with her courageous spirit,” a family statement said.

Davido wrote: May your soul Rest In Peace Beautiful NTLAMI

