Freewill donations have continued to pour in for the wife of a policeman who lost his life in the now viral Zenith Bank robbery in Owerri.

The Zenith bank robbery which took place on February 22 in Owerri, was carried out by a four-man gang.

In the course of the robbery the lives of two officers was lost.

The robbery came to light when a CCTV footage of the incident leaked to the public.

NAIJ.com gathered that the robbers were said to have trailed a customer into the Wetheral road branch of Zenith Bank, Owerri, Imo state before engaging the late police officer in a gunshot battle.

In the light of the incident, Imo state police commissioner, Chris Okey Ezike, approved a post-humous promotion for two police officers who died the robbery.

Authorities in the police have said that the slain officers' families will be well taken care of

NAIJ.com gathered that Sergeant Otu Attang, who survived the attack will also be given a special promotion for his gallantry.

The late officers to be promoted, according to the Punch are; Sergeants Chukwudi Iboko and Sunday Agbo.

In a press briefing at the Imo state police headquarters in Owerri, CP Ezike said all the entitlements of the slain police officers of the February 22, 2017 robbery attack will be paid, saying many organizations and well meaning Nigerians have identified with the police force and families of the affected slain officers.

The police Boss recalled that, the incident went viral and gained public attention early June immediately the 2.58 minutes Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage video which captured the moments of the robbery, was released to the public.

A posthumous promotion has been given the slain police officers

However, he averred that, a total of three police officers were involved, while Sergeant Sunday Agbo and Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko died a day after following gunshots injuries they sustained during the attack, but another officer, Sergeant Muran Otu Attang, lost one of his eyes and equally sustained gunshots injuries but alive.

The Imo State CP, Ezike, described the slain cops as heroes who would never be forgotten.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police have taken a keen interest on the case which went viral, saying the IGP have instructed that all the entitlement of the slain officers must be paid and the officer who sustained bullet injuries be given adequate medical attention.

