Two people have been arraigned before an Issele-Uku magistrates’ court in Aniocha North local government area for alleged conspiracy and malicious damage of property valued at more than N25 million in the communal crisis that swept through Idumuje-Ugboko community in the council area of Delta state.

NAIJ.com learnt that the accused, Aikhomu Omezi, 46, Pastor Light Onwochei, 44, and others now at large, were also charged with the alleged offence of unlawful assault and stealing allegedly committed between 19th and 27th of May, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the accused damaged the homes of one Chief Chris Ogwu, Gladys Kogwuonye, Victor Omezi, Nwulu Nonso, Uche Nwoko, Odibele Femi, Onounani Isioma, Agbamutie Enozie, Moses Kieseme, Onwuazu Ofili, Chief Odomodu Odogwu and Okoh Bennett.

Others who allegedly had their property damaged or were assaulted are Felix Odegah, Genesis Eddy Nwonye, Chukwuma Nwoko, Oluchukwu Nwocha, Kogwuonye Emmanuel, Kennedy Chuks Iloh, Faith Nwoko, Ogagima Onwunali, Bamah Peter, Nwulu Nonso, Uwagwu Awala and Felix Odega.

Among the properties damaged were houses, a car, motor cycles, doors, windows, decoder, refrigerator, air conditioner, generator, water pump machine, louvers, chairs, roofing zinc, plastic chairs, cassava grinding machine, DVD player, sliding windows, plates, tumblers, TV set, children clothiers, washing machine, telephone set and a wrist watch.

The prosecution in count 29 of the charges revealed that the cash sum of $3.500, 550 Euros and N200, 000 was stolen from the house of one Victor Omezi during the attack on his home.

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by the presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Roseline Iwerebor, in the sum of N200, 000 each and one surety in like sum. The matter was adjourned to July 10 for hearing.

