Bump J – F*ck Up the Summa Ft. Pusha T & Yo Gotti | DOWNLOAD MP3
- 15 hours 47 minutes ago
After being spending nearly seven years behind bars, Bump J was finally released from prison this past spring. He’s immediately been at work, first releasing his “Good 2 Be Home” track and now back with a follow up. For “F*ck Up The Summa,” Bump J links up with longtime affiliates Pusha T and Yo Gotti to bring a banging track to the table.
