The effortlessly catchy tune is Dougie F’s first in a couple of months and he’s back with a silky smooth track. Over the RamiBeatz production, the two artists trade verses before dipping back into a polished chorus. All the while a booming 808 dances with elegant melodies in the background. “I was tryna figure out who would fit the record and sent it right to Kyle . We eventually were both in L.A. and locked in a session at his studio and knocked it out,” he told Complex.

