Jaden Smith would look like in a white version of Batman’ s suit? Never fear, because after the video release of his song , “Batman ,” now you have all the video footage you’ll ever need,You can tell the video was shot a good while ago, because Jaden is still rocking the dreads he had cut off in early April. Jaden is a sucker for striking visuals —look no further than his video for “Fallen ” if you don’t believe me—and this is a new level .

Rappers love comparing themselves to Bruce Wayne because of his massive fortune and propensity for kicking ass , but rarely do you see an artist actually willing to take the analogy to its logical conclusion . Ever wanted to see Batman dab? Jaden’s got you,Smith’s love for Batman is no secret. The 18-year-old has dressed up as the superhero on several occasions, including his high school prom and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding .

