Zane Lowe premiered Action Bronson’ s new track “Let Me Breathe ” Wednesday. The song is taken from Bronson’ s forthcoming Blue Chips 7000 project , which he told Lowe Wednesday should arrive at the end of July or early August “ at the fucking latest. “”I’m rolling a fat ass blunt right now in fucking Paris ,” Bronson informed Lowe at the top of Wednesday’s chat . Asked to provide some context on the Harry Fraud -produced “ Let Me Breathe ,” Bronson expressed relief that his new project is finally being released .

“This is off of the new album, finally, Blue Chips 7000, ” he said. Bronson added that he’s been sitting on new music “like a little chickadee ” for three months,The LP still has no firm release date , but Alchemist, Fraud and Party Supplies are confirmed as producers on the album . He also has a cookbook called F*ck, That’s Delicious , An Annotated Guide To Eating Well dropping Sept. 12 with a foreword from famed chef Mario Batali .

