Home | News | General | Action Bronson – Let Me Breathe | DOWNLOAD MP3 
Jaden Smith – Batman | DOWNLOAD MP3 
2 Chainz – Poor Fool Ft Swae Lee | DOWNLOAD MP3

Action Bronson – Let Me Breathe | DOWNLOAD MP3 



  • 15 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Zane Lowe premiered Action Bronson’ s new track “Let Me Breathe ” Wednesday. The song is taken from Bronson’ s forthcoming Blue Chips 7000 project , which he told Lowe Wednesday should arrive at the end of July or early August “ at the fucking latest. “”I’m rolling a fat ass blunt right now in fucking Paris ,” Bronson informed Lowe at the top of Wednesday’s chat . Asked to provide some context on the Harry Fraud -produced “ Let Me Breathe ,” Bronson expressed relief that his new project is finally being released .

“This is off of the new album, finally, Blue Chips 7000, ” he said. Bronson added that he’s been sitting on new music “like a little chickadee ” for three months,The LP still has no firm release date , but Alchemist, Fraud and Party Supplies are confirmed as producers on the album . He also has a cookbook called F*ck, That’s Delicious , An Annotated Guide To Eating Well dropping Sept. 12 with a foreword from famed chef Mario Batali .

DOWNLOAD

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Action Bronson – Let Me Breathe | DOWNLOAD MP3 
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 328