By Elizabeth Uwandu

AS part of efforts to mark 2017 childrens’s day, Teens Unite, a non governmental organisation, NGO hosted students in Lagos to a talent hunt tagged, “ Harnessing talents for his Kingdom.” The event had students from private and public schools such as Honeyland School, Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Doregos Private Academy, Abesan Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Faith Heritage and Jakande Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, competed in bible quiz, choreography, music and orchestral performances and drama display.

Speaking at the event sponsored by St. Ives Fertility Centre and The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mighty Hand of God and Later Rain Assembly parishes; founder,Teens Unite, Faith Isiramen said the programme was aimed at bridging the gap between private and public schools and set a forum for motivation, interaction and connection among students who are future leaders, adding “forums like this remove stage fright, promote self esteem and foster unity and integration, tools for harnessing talents that will develop the country.”

Mrs Isiramen noted that aside the importance of curricular activities in the lives of students’ social and mental well being, Teens Unite aimed to promote inner ingenuity and friendship among Nigeria youths in private and public schools.

“ I found out that there is a lot of disparity between students from private schools and those from public schools. This disparity often put public schools at a disadvantaged as they often exhibit low esteem. Today , am happy that aside the bond of friendship exhibit among these students, that discrimination seen between these sets of school is removed. Rather, what we have here is healthy rivalry among them.” added Mrs Isiramen.

