Home | News | General | AUN appoints new president

By Ebele Orakpo

THE Board of Trustees of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), has appointed Dr. Dawn Dekle as president. Dekle who is currently serving as president of Orkhon University in Mongolia, was selected after an international search and was endorsed unanimously by the Board to assume office from July 1, 2017.

Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun, chairman of the board, expressed delight that Dekle accepted the offer. “I am confident that she will take our university into the next phase of development. Her vision for AUN in a global era resonated with the entire board and we welcome her with great enthusiasm and anticipation in the coming years,” he said.

According to a release from AUN’s Office of Communications & Public Relations made available to Vanguard, before joining Orkhon University, Dr. Dekle was president of the American University of Iraq, provost at the American University of Afghanistan, and dean at S. P. Jain School of Global Management in Singapore.

“She was a faculty member at Singapore Management University, National University of Singapore, James Madison University and Dartmouth College. She has held leadership positions outside of academia, such as council member for the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and leadership specialist and global knowledge manager at the consulting firm, McKinsey & Co., where she helped launch the McKinsey Centre for Asian Leadership.

Dr. Dekle who earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University, Ph.D. in psychology from Dartmouth College, and J.D. in law from Stanford University, has published in academic journals and presented at international conferences.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General