Nestle to reduce products pack weight by 13%, salt 22%
- 15 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Franklin Alli
NESTLE Central and West Africa (CWAR) has unfolded plans to reduce the weight of its products packaging by 13 percent in 2020. The company is also reducing the salt content in its Maggi tablets and cubes in the region by 22 percent over the targeted period.
Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer Culinary for CWAR, disclosed this during the Nutrition Forum in Dakar, attended by stakeholders from across West and Central Africa. He said, “Nestle is committed to creating more value for the society and the environment by reducing the weight of our Maggi wrappers by 13 percent in the region, which will represent around 300 ton reductions of packaging material by 2020.
Nestle is also continuing to lower salt in Maggi range. This will help people in their efforts towards reducing their salt intake and meeting WHO recommendations on reducing risks associated with high blood pressure.”
On local sourcing of raw materials, he said: “The Company will enroll 30,000 cassava and soya farmers in its training program and enable the local sourcing of 100 percent of its soya beans and cassava flour.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles