Home | News | General | Nestle to reduce products pack weight by 13%, salt 22%

By Franklin Alli

NESTLE Central and West Africa (CWAR) has unfolded plans to reduce the weight of its products packaging by 13 percent in 2020. The company is also reducing the salt content in its Maggi tablets and cubes in the region by 22 percent over the targeted period.

Dominique Allier, Business Executive Officer Culinary for CWAR, disclosed this during the Nutrition Forum in Dakar, attended by stakeholders from across West and Central Africa. He said, “Nestle is committed to creating more value for the society and the environment by reducing the weight of our Maggi wrappers by 13 percent in the region, which will represent around 300 ton reductions of packaging material by 2020.

Nestle is also continuing to lower salt in Maggi range. This will help people in their efforts towards reducing their salt intake and meeting WHO recommendations on reducing risks associated with high blood pressure.”

On local sourcing of raw materials, he said: “The Company will enroll 30,000 cassava and soya farmers in its training program and enable the local sourcing of 100 percent of its soya beans and cassava flour.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General