Home | News | General | No cause for alarm! Kogi government clears the air on its grazing bill

- The Kogi state government has clarified a rumour going round in the state

- The rumour revolves round the Grazing Reserve Law and modified 1978 Land Use Decree of the federal government

- The government assured its citizens of their safety

The Kogi state government has assured all its citizens that its intention to reconstitute the Grazing Reserve Management Committee, in line with the 1965 Northern Nigeria Government Grazing Reserve Law and modified 1978 Land Use Decree of the Federal Government of Nigeria, was in the interest of all and not intended to harm anyone or group.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Kehinde Oloruntoba and sent to NAIJ.com on Wednesday, June 14, the government said the exercise is not targeted at any particular section of the state and that it was commuted to finding lasting peace between the herdsmen and farmers.

Part of the statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an erroneous interpretation of our memo dated May 20 2017 with reference number MOA/KGVL40.VOL1/92 reconstituting the grazing reserve management committee.

“No bill has been sent to Kogi state House of Assembly in this regard. This exercise is not targeted at any particular section of the state as part of the terms of reference of the committee is to identify other locations within the state.

“In view of the amount of interest and concerns it has generated, the committee has been dissolved and the entire exercise put on hold immediately. The state government has devised other ingenuous ways of dealing with the Fulani - Farmers crisis in the state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Oloruntoba said the committee was set up to look at the workability of reconstituting the Grazing Reserve Committee in the two gazetted grazing reserves and other possible suitable locations in the State to deal with the the menace of farmers Fulani crisis following the directive of the federal government of Nigeria.

He said: “The two grazing reserves locations gazette over 20 years ago and not under the administration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. In view of the amount of interest and concerns it has generated, the committee has been dissolved and the entire exercise put on hold immediately.

“The state government has devised other ingenuous ways of dealing with the Fulani - Farmers crisis in the state. The government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello will continue to develop all parts of the State evenly. The Kogi state ministry of agriculture shall involve all stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the herdsmen-farmers problems.”

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Sunday, June 11 disclosed that perimeter fences would be erected around schools in the state to address the increasingly indiscriminate grazing of cattle within school premises in the state.

The governor made this revelation during a thanksgiving service at Christ Embassy Church in Benin where he worshiped to thank God for his recent victory at the appeal court.

The governor who was accompanied by his wife Mrs Betsy Obaseki to the church, noted that his administration was already working out measures to curtail the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo delivers powerful speech to Igbo leaders

Watch NAIJ.com TV video reports of the violence in southern Kaduna fueled by clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

[embedded content][embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General