Reno Omokri, the ex-aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described the Presidency led by Muhammadu Buhari as dishonest and untruthful over its statement on the dismissal of the charges of false asset declaration brought against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

It could be recalled that the Presidency tagged the judgement as a ‘mockery of the anti-corruption war’, ‘a travesty of justice’ ‘pedestrian’ and ‘outrageous.’

However, in a statement issued on Thursday morning by Omokri on his Facebook page, the erstwhile Presidential aide said going by the records of lies and dishonesty the current federal government has on its trail, having the guts to point accusing fingers at Saraki is the real ‘travesty and outrage.’

He said: “The Presidency calls the discharge of Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal an ‘outrageous travesty of justice’.

“This is the same Presidency that was quiet when a Kano court freed the killers of evangelist Bridget Agbahime after the Kano state Attorney General withdrew the charges against them. I guess that was not a ‘travesty of justice’ to them.

“This is the same Presidency that sees nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari hiring 13 SANs for his defense in the case challenging the authenticity of his WAEC certificate. I do not need even one SAN if someone accuses me of not having my WAEC certificate. All I have to do is present it.

“If it is lost all I have to do is apply to WASC or Cambridge University for a letter acknowledging that I sat for and passed my WAEC/GCE.

”This is coming only two days after the National Judicial Council exposed the Buhari Presidency as liars who lied about their appeal in the case of reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola and five other judges.

“That Presidency with such a record of dishonesty has the guts to point fingers at Saraki is the real outrage and travesty! The only thing good about this Presidency is Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“Yesterday General Abdulsalami Abubakar turned 75 years old. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, his former boss and military senior (who joined the army years before Gen. Abubakar) says he is 74.

“If I talk they will say I am a wailer! In any case, we have a President who told us last October 1st that (and I am using his exact words), ‘Investors from all over the world are falling over themselves to come and do business in Nigeria.’

“This is despite the fact that under Buhari, foreign investment into Nigeria has fallen to a nine year low.

“Well I guess a man who can tell such a blatant lie can be relied upon to state his real age.

“Inconclusive age; Inconclusive certificate; Inconclusive elections; Please, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, find time to advise your ‘younger’ brother to be more honest during this year’s October 1 speech.”

